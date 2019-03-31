BUFFALO, N.Y. — Food trucks and concerts will return this summer to Larkin Square, once the temperatures start to rise and the snow vanishes.

Up to 44 food trucks from anywhere between Buffalo and Rochester will roll into Larkin Square from 5 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday, starting April 23 and ending on October 1. There will be live music, and beer, wine and other beverages will be offered.

The Live at Larkin 2019 schedule has also been released, with concerts going from 5 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday:

June 5: VitaminD DANCE PARTY

June 12: Lazlo Hollyfeld Plays Talking Heads

June 19: BLUES 4 VETS: Buffalo Blues Benefit Band

June 26: Geno McManus & Stoneflower: Rolling Stones Tribute

July 3: Workingman's Dead

July 10: The Big Easy in Buffalo Presents NOLA NIGHT: CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band with Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal

July 17: Universal Phunk Presents: Prince and Rick James Tribute

July 24: John & Mary and the Valkyries with Ten Cent Howl

July 31: First Ward with PA Line

August 14: Curtis Lovell with special guests: Paul Robeson Theatre

August 21: NERDS GONE WILD: with Verve Dance Studio’s Differential Flava Crew

August 28: (Almost) Halfway to St. Patrick's Day: McCarthyizm with Brian Higgins & The Exchange St. Band

