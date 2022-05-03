Food Truck Thursdays returning to Niagara Square

Food Truck Thursdays will return to Niagara Square starting Thursday, May 5.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Buffalo Common Council made the announcement Tuesday saying the weekly event will officially kick off on Thursday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will continue each Thursday through October.

"Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with us this week as we kickoff another season of Food Truck Thursdays in Niagara Square," stated Mayor Brown. "Buffalo’s food truck industry was hit hard during the pandemic with smaller crowds and decreased revenues. We are pleased to welcome them back and invite residents to show their continued support by taking part in this popular summer-time lunch event."

According to the city, 20 food trucks will participate in Food Truck Thursdays this year on a rotating basis. You can view this year's list of participants below:

Anderson’s

Carnivorous

Coyote Café

Fat Bob’s

Green Acres Ice Cream

Just Pizza

K Café

KT Caribbean Cuisine

Maria’s Bene Cibo

Mineo & Sapio Street Eats

Pizza Amore

Polish Villa

Street Café

Sun Roll

Sweet Lisa

The Blend

The Cereal Spot

The Cheesy Chick

The Great Aussie Bite

Tomaso’s

Food Truck Thursdays was initially launched back in 2015 as part of a pilot program to provide workers and visitors in the city additional food options during lunchtime. When the program first launched, the city says there were only eight vendors who participated during a three month trial. Now the number of participants has more than doubled.

According to the mayor's office, five vendors will be featured on Thursday, May 5. The food trucks include K Café, Maria’s Bene Cibo, Mineo & Sapio Street Eats, Polish Villa and Street Café.