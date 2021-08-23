Food partner for Highmark Stadium offering fundraising opportunities to non-profit organizations

Organizations can raise funds by volunteering to sell concessions during Bills games and other events.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Delaware North Sportservice is looking for non-profit organizations to participate in their fundraising program for the upcoming 2021 football season.

Through the program, organizations are able to raise funds for their organization by volunteering to sell concessions during football games and other events.

“The program is an efficient way for organizations to raise upwards of $10,000, in as few as 10 to 15 days per year,” said Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s assistant general manager at Highmark Stadium. “It serves as an alternative to traditional fundraising methods while also promoting teamwork and camaraderie in an exciting atmosphere.”

Interested organizations can contact Maria Giangreco at 716) 422-9452 or mgiangreco@delawarenorth.com for more information.