CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - We are celebrating Western New York's love for giving back. When a local attorney and combat veteran saw his fellow comrades struggling, he took action.

Paul Rudnicki opened his own food pantry, so every veteran can access proper meals.

"Just about more of everything because we go through a lot of it, and what happens when the stocks go low, we have to go out and buy it," explained Rudnicki.

Rudnicki served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and continues that life of service at the food pantry in the City of Tonawanda that's named after him.

“When we receive a donation, all of it goes to the food pantry and nowhere else. We have no staff, no salaries, no administrative expenses," he says.

Rudnicki and other veterans opened the food pantry in 1986 through their veterans group VALOR.

"Originally we were going to provide food for needy Vietnam veterans and their families. The community was just overwhelming in its support, and I'm very proud to say we were able to expand our goal to help any veteran and his or her family that's in need," says Rudnicki.

Thirty to forty veterans a month come through the food pantry’s doors. Rudnicki says he sees more of a need now than when it first opened.

"I think it means the world, and of course one of the things, the only thing they have to show is that they have a military connection, but they're not going to have to bring out a tax return or an unemployment receipt or anything like that. We think that's demeaning and if they're in need, we'll take care of them," he says.

The volunteers, many veterans themselves, know how difficult it can be to ask for help.

"It's hard to come in, but once they come in and they see how friendly we are, we have coffee and donuts, get them relaxed, they come over here and Mary-Lynn and Lori will take care of them, and they're really appreciative," says VALOR’s Paul Pietrowski.

Toiletries and baby supplies are also in high demand, along with food for Thanksgiving.

And last year, they started collecting toys and clothes so children of the veterans who stop by can have Christmas presents to open.

"If we can get a donation, we'll put it to good use," says Rudnicki.

The food pantry is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can find it at 43 and 47 Main Street in the City of Tonawanda. You can call the VALOR committee at 716-675-1212 if you would like to volunteer.

