The Outer Harbor will be alive with plenty of music, dancing, and celebrating as part of the annual Buffalo Irish Festival.

It runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free Friday afternoon between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

The festival continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission these days is $10 at the gate ($8 for those 60+), and $5 for kids ages 5 to 12.

Parking is free.

Pre-sale tickets (one-day passes) are available for $8 at all Consumer's Beverages locations and the Tara Gift Shoppe.

Irish food, such as corned beef and cabbage and bangers and mash will be for sale.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Buffalo Irish Festival website.

