NYS addresses food insecurity issues among the formerly incarcerated

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision recently announced the start of a pilot program created to address those who were previously incarcerated and who experienced food insecurity.

Those groups involved with addressing those needs will be utilizing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It is the hope that the new initiative will drive meaningful change for those individuals who are re-entering society.

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Acting Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III said, “It is DOCCS’ mission to improve public safety by ensuring individuals returning to their communities receive supportive services that promote a successful transition. In that vein, food insecurity due to waiting periods for SNAP is not a hurdle that releasees should have to face. As we work to continue to eliminate barriers to reentry, this initiative will have a measurable impact on formerly incarcerated individuals as they start a new chapter of their lives. I thank Columbia University's National Executive Council, the New York City Department of Social Services, and the City University of New York for their ongoing partnership.”

In December 2022 it was reported that those released under community supervision were 19,067 people with 42% living in NYC, 7% on Long Island, and 51% in Upstate NY regions.

One of the pilot participants scheduled to be released in the coming weeks shared his thoughts after being notified that his application was approved and benefits would be available the same day he returned back to his New York City neighborhood, "Being hungry and desperate in my past got me here. These benefits can help keep me straight until I get on my feet," said the 40-year-old returning citizen.

Those incarcerated individuals awaiting release now can have access to SNAP 30 days prior to their release, whereas in the past many had to wait until they were released to even be able to apply.