Food drive at Tops will benefit Depew-area food pantries

DEPEW, N.Y. — Three Depew-area Tops Markets are holding a food drive on Saturday, September 26 to benefit local food pantries.
The annual School Pride Food Drive will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following Depew Tops locations: 175 Broadway, 4777 Transit Road, and 6363 Transit Road.
Non Perishable donations will go to Tri-Community Food Pantry, St. Martha's, and Trinity Episcopal food pantries.
"We're excited to once again host the annual School Pride Food Drive to benefit those in need in our community," said Audrey Hamernik, a community champion for Tops Friendly Markets. "At Tops we are committed to eradicating hunger and enhancing the quality of life for children through education and by way of this food drive, we are not only educating our children about the importance of giving back and helping those less fortunate, but we are engaging them as well with each donation they help collect."