LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Taste of Lewiston has arrived.

The annual event celebrating restaurants and businesses on Center Street in the village runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturday.

Food and drinks cost between $1 and $7. In addition to the food and drinks, there will also be music, vendors and family-fun events.

On Monday, the Memorial Day parade will go down Center Street, starting at 11 a.m. There will be a free lunch at Academy Park following the ceremony at the Veterans Memorial.

