BUFFALO, NY - The holiday season is almost upon us, and the YMCA and the Food Bank of WNY are teaming up once again this year to help the less fortunate.

During the month of November, non-perishable food items will be accepted at local YMCA branches to help fight holiday hunger.

Turkey Trot participants can bring non-perishables when they pick up their race packets, and there will also be donation bins on race day at the Delaware Family YMCA and inside the convention center.

"Though hunger is 365 days a year, the Food Bank of WNY often sees an increased need for food

assistance during the holiday season," notes Tara Ellis, President and CEO of the Food Bank of WNY.

Mary Ilarraza, Community Relations Manager for YMCA Buffalo Niagara adds, “Thanks to Western New York’s support, more than 2,780 meals were provided to families in need last year. We hope to surpass that this holiday season.”

For more information you can visit the YMCA Buffalo Niagara website, or visit any local YMCA location.

