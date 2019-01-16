BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Food Bank of WNY is working to help federal employees furloughed during the government shutdown.

Food distribution sites will be set up for affected employees and their families.

At this time, two locations have been confirmed and the Food Bank is working to add more dates/locations.

• Eden-North Collins Food Pantry, 2059 Franklin St., North Collins, 14111 – Friday, January 25, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Olean Food Pantry, 8 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, 14760 – Tuesday, January 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those in need will have access to fruits, vegetables, proteins, dairy products and grains to help put food on their tables.