Food 2 Families raises $113,000 for FeedMore WNY

The donations will help feed families in WNY who are food insecure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We want to thank everyone who came out to our Food 2 Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets on Friday.

You helped raise $113,000 and six trailers full of food.

Earlier on Saturday, we got a chance to see that food get unloaded at FeedMore WNY's warehouse. We also talked with FeedMore WNY about the families your donations will help.

Thanks to your generosity, FeedMore WNY will be able to help families in Western New York impacted by food insecurity.

"It could be anybody. You could be working with someone who is food insecure. You could be living next to someone who is food insecure. Food, hunger does not know zip codes. It is everywhere in Western New York," said Collin Bishop, chief communications officer of FeedMore WNY.

Bishop told 2 On Your Side that one-in-five children in Western New York is food insecure and one-in-eight adults is food insecure.

That's 25% higher than the state average.

"There are consequences with food insecurity. There are a bunch of health-related diseases that come with food insecurity, and it has life-long effects for children who are food insecure, so we try real hard to make sure everybody has access to enough healthy food," Bishop said.

And that makes your donations that filled six trailers from six different Tops Friendly Markets so important and every company and family that donated very special.

"I think about a family that showed up yesterday when I was there. Mother, father, son, and daughter. They had filled their truck with donations. Didn't do a drive or anything. Just went and got food. Filled up an entire truck, donated it, and then also donated money, as well, because they were so inspired to help," said Collin Bishop.