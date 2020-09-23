Foliage report: Leaves 'just beginning to change in Buffalo'

In Ellicottville and at Allegany State Park, however, spotters are expecting to see some colorful changes during the next week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State issued a new foliage report on Wednesday, saying that leaves are starting to turn as fall gets underway.

"Leaves are just beginning to change in Buffalo and the surrounding areas of Erie County. Look for small sparks of golden yellow and shades of red. Spotters in East Aurora expect 10 percent color change with mostly green leaves," the state said in its weekly report, for the week of September 23-29.

The state said spotters in Niagara Falls, Lewiston and Springville were reporting only 10 percent change "with reds and oranges becoming more prominent, along with hints of yellow."

The same held true for spotters in Orleans County.

In Ellicottville, however, spotters predicted "up to 35 percent color change with bright pops of yellow and average shades of orange. With cool autumn nights expected this week, foliage could advance to the midpoint of change."

At Allegany State Park in Salamanca, a 25 percent transition was expected.