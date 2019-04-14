BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Buffalo Police spoke to young people on Saturday morning.

They met at Bennett High School to talk about the impact violence is having on their community.

"These kids are on the front line. They see it every day, the gang and gun violence. If I can get to them, and I can get a few of them to get out of it, I'm successful," he said.

Flynn plans to have more anti-violence panel discussions in the future.

Flynn stressed that if you know anything about a recent unsolved shooting, contact police, because even the smallest amount of information can made a big difference in a case.

