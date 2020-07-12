Flying Bison Brewing offering liquid Christmas cards

The holiday themed four-pack is available to buy at several locations throughout Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can skip the traditional Christmas card this year and give your loved ones a liquid card instead!

Flying Bison Brewing released a holiday-themed four-pack of beer called "Buffalo's Liquid Christmas Card."

It's a four-pack of beer featuring some of Buffalo's favorites in a can.

"The hard working brewers at Flying Bison wanted to give Buffalo something to end the year on a cheerful note," said Tim Herzog, founder and General Manager of Flying Bison Brewing Company.

The four pack of beer features a stout with Spot Coffee, a Paula's Donut Red Velvet Ale, Hazy Holiday IPA and a Spiced Christmas Ale.