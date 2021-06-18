Flying Bison creates lemon strawberry ale with Erie County Fair in mind

How did the flavor come to life? Tim Herzog, the founder of Flying Bison, says it was a group effort when discussing the best thing on a hot summer day at the fair.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the Erie County Fair gets here, there will be a brand new brew for fair-goers to drink.

It's called Fairtastic Lemon Strawberry Ale, and it's being made at Flying Bison Brewing Company. The beer is a sour ale brewed with strawberries and natural flavors.

So how did this flavor come to life?

Tim Herzog, the founder of Flying Bison, says it was a group effort.

"We started having a discussion of fair foods to influence the flavors of the beer, and the discussion -- disagreement, I guess -- over whether the best thing on a hot summer day at the fair was strawberry ice cream, that's me, or lemon ice, that's Ryan," Herzog said. "And we came to the strawberry lemon, and the folks at the fair loved the idea."