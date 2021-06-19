Flying Bison, Buffalo Greyhound Adoption teaming up to host meet and greet event

The event is happening Saturday, June 19 from noon until 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flying Bison and Buffalo Greyhound Adoption are teaming together this weekend to hold a meet and greet with some adoptable dogs.

The event will feature some of the loveable greyhounds in Western New York, while celebrating the 30th anniversary of Buffalo Greyhound Adoption.

In honor of the event, Flying Bison is featuring a specialty beer called "Retired Racer." The beer will be available for purchase in crowler cans or by the pint; however, Flying Bison notes that only a small batch of the specialty beer will be available.

"Our brewers developed a light, refreshing summer ale called Retired Racer" said Vinny Somogyi, Flying Bison's taproom manager. "We will be selling the beer in crowler cans for take home, or by the pint to enjoy while meeting the Greyhounds. A portion of the proceeds benefit Buffalo Greyhound Adoption."