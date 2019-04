BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you have an old bike or bike parts you have no use for?

Bring them down to the Flying Bison Brewing Company. A bike swap will be held there Sunday.

The event is part of a fundraiser for the Western New York Mountain Bicycling Association.

Bike drop-off begins at 10 a.m. The swap gets goes from noon to 5 p.m.

