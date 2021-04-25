Flying Bison debuts new beer, pairs with shelter for little dogs

The new fruity and tart beer is called Electric Chihuahua. Plenty of dogs stopped by the brewery, and a few were even adopted during the four-hour event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flying Bison Brewing Company in Buffalo debuted a new beer and teamed up with Pixie Mamas — a local dog shelter specifically for little dogs.

Coincidentally, the new fruity and tart beer is called Electric Chihuahua. Plenty of dogs stopped by the brewery, and a few were even adopted during the four-hour event on Saturday.

"The little guys don't always get the recognition that some of the other better known breeds do," according to Tim Herzog, the founder of Flying Bison Brewery. "So we teamed up with Michelle and Pixie Mamas, and this is the third event that we've done with them."

The small batch beer is available right now while supplies last, and if you would like to adopt a dog, check out Pixie Mamas online.