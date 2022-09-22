Flying Bison celebrates 7th annual Choctoberfest

The fundraiser will benefit Family Promise of Western New York, which helps families experiencing homelessness by providing them emergency shelter and support.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People will head down to the Flying Bison Brewing Company on Thursday to celebrate the seventh annual Choctoberfest.

It's a fundraiser to benefit Family Promise of Western New York. The community organization helps families experiencing homelessness by providing them emergency shelter and support.

People with tickets to the event, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m., will receive a chocolate charcuterie board from Park Edge Sweet Shoppe, a craft beer, food from Coyote Café food truck, and they can also listen to live music or take part in raffles.

If you haven't bought a ticket yet, they are $45 at the door.