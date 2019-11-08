BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first-ever Flutterby Festival was held Saturday in Buffalo.

Almost two miles of Elmwood Avenue were transformed for the day into an urban eco-corridor.

The idea is to showcase environmentally friendly businesses and organizations, as well as green-themed art installations.

More than 125 businesses, organizations and pop-ups came out for the event, such as urban farmers, bee keepers, solar installers and more.

The festival's founder says the event just goes to show Buffalo's transformation and renaissance as a city that's moving forward with new business models and ideas.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

New Elmwood Village Festival will celebrate Buffalo's eco-friendly businesses

Plant-based Elmwood Village restaurant offers a different take on wings

Jamestown hosts largest Lucille Ball Comedy Festival yet