NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — With toilet paper hard to come by amid a crush of panic shopping due to concerns about coronavirus, some folks are running out and using what they can to cleanse themselves.

However, the flushing of materials such as baby wipes or paper towels is raising concerns at municipal sewer plants.

"What we see here are the wipes and other non-dissolved items that come through the sewers," said Bill Davignon, Superintendent of Water and Waste Water for the city of North Tonawanda.

From within the bowel of the city's sewage treatment plant on River Road, Davignon pointed out a clogged screen in the plant's processing system.



"Within just the last four or five days, we've seen an increase of about threefold in these materials," he said, noting that the excess materials can then threaten the pumps used in the treatment process, one of which is already in need of repair.

"When we take it apart we will be able to determine if this is the culprit."

Wipes in particular can also wreak havoc on pipes and clog them up, which could cost an unfortunate homeowner hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to get cleared.

In addition, Davignon noted that some wipes advertised as being "flushable" or "biodegradable" are in fact not.



There are better alternatives, some of which you might have at home or might still be able to buy, and which will work in a pinch.

"I would say napkins would be probably preferable ... and facial tissues like Kleenex would be OK," he said.

If all someone has to use are baby wipes, though, Davignon says they should take measures to dispose of them through means other than flushing.



"I would recommend that if you are going to use baby wipes, then wrap them up in a plastic bag preferably and put them out in the trash when you are done. I know it's not always pleasant, but it would be preferable to the damage that you could cause to your home sewer pipes and to the city's sewer pipes," he said.

He also noted that flushable wipes may also cause problems for those whose homes do not have municipal sewer service and utilize septic systems instead.

