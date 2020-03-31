HAMBURG, N.Y. — Someone who wants to remain anonymous saw the story about a farm that was having trouble selling flowers due to canceled orders. That person decided to spend $10,000 to clear the fields and donate the flowers to Western New York hospitals.

Over the weekend, we shared the story of Draudt’s Farm Market in Hamburg. Its owner said without these orders, it would be tough to stay in business. 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik spoke with Les Draught Tuesday morning after he sold the flowers.

“I was a little reluctant because I was afraid that I was being maybe scammed somehow. It’s not the kind of phone call I’ve ever gotten before. Did some thinking about it, and I called them back, and and we talked it over, and it sounded legit. It’s in the works, and we’ve already started processing everything how we’re gonna make this work. Just I can’t believe it,” Draudt said.

Draudt says he hopes to start delivering the flowers to WNY hospitals later this week.

