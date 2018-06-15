DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A roller coaster at the Daytona Beach boardwalk in Florida derailed Thursday night, injuring multiple passengers and leaving a car dangling from the tracks, authorities said. And, according to a Daytona Beach newspaper, the ride had a previous history of problems.

Ten riders were in three roller coaster cars when the front car derailed completely and was left dangling from the track.

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Two of the four people in that car fell 34 feet to the ground, Daytona Beach Fire Spokeswoman Sasha Staton said. The other two were left trapped in the dangling car, Stanton added.

Emergency crews rescued the two people who were in the dangling car and pulled the six other people trapped on the coaster to safety.

The two riders who fell were taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries. They were listed in serious condition. Four of the rescued riders were also transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Investigators are unsure how the front car derailed. But, fire officials said the track appeared to be intact when it happened.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the roller coaster -- named the Sandblaster -- had a history of problems. A stop operation order was lifted in January 2017 only to have another one issued in February 2017 when an inspector found more than a dozen issues with the coaster, the publication reported. The inspector's 2017 report detailed how safety cables weren't secured, braces were damaged or missing and seats not properly secured, the News-Journal reported at the time. The paper said the coaster is roughly 45 years old and opened in Daytona Beach after being bought from an amusement park that closed in Delaware.

It was not immediately clear if those issues reported in 2017 had since been resolved.

