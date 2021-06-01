Florida firm to develop $345 million Genesee County solar farm

State-backed tax credits for renewable energy projects have landed the largest solar farm development in Genesee County’s history.

NextEra Energy Inc. of Juno Beach, Fla. Energy is working with Genesee County and New York state representatives on plans to build a 280 megawatt solar farm and 20 megawatt four-hour energy storage system on a 1,616-acre swath of vacant land in the Town of Byron.

The company will spend $345.55 million to develop the Excelsior Energy Center on multiple parcels along Batavia-Byron and Cochram roads. The solar farm will generate enough low-cost power for more than 500 homes.