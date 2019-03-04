BUFFALO, N.Y. — While New York state lawmakers did not approve the legalization of adult-use or recreational marijuana in their just completed budget negotiations, the development team behind a proposed $200 million cannabis research campus in Buffalo are continuing to press forward with their project.

Observers feel legislators may vote on the proposal this year, perhaps as soon as their summer session.

Flora Buffalo Prime, a California-based firm, wants to build a $200 million, 1,375,000-square-foot at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park. Company officials remain committed to the project and are optimistic that cannabis legislation will be approved in the state.

You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.

