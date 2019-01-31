WEST SENECA, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side was in West Seneca Thursday, in the Lexington Green area section of the town an area that has been known for flooding in the past, and we looked at Buffalo Creek where it was snow covered with a lot ice underneath that snow.

Of course when the temperature rises all that snow when it melts, the ice as well it has to go somewhere and it goes into the creeks it goes into the streams it goes into the rivers and that is the reason for this concern for flooding potentially over the weekend and into early next week.

West Seneca is already thinking ahead. The highway department began Wednesday was filling sandbags and they're continued that effort Thursday and they have made about 800 sandbags that process is going to continue over the next couple of days or so.

"We do have a crane in place, a crane boom in case we have to break any sheet of ice open we used that a couple years ago when Lexington Green flooded over."

That sandbag effort has worked in the past residents what they will do they will go to these yellow crates and take these sandbags and put them inside or outside their homes to prevent flooding.

As we look ahead to the forecast over the weekend and into next week, the temperature is expected to rise, so there is concern in places such as the Lexington Green of West Seneca about possible flooding.