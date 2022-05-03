Flip Burger opens new location in Lewiston

Siblings Ryan, Erin and Daniel Vecchies expect to open Flip Burger in Lewiston at 105 Portage Road.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Flip Burger’s founders are expanding the restaurant with a site in their hometown.

Siblings Ryan, Erin and Daniel Vecchies expect to open Flip Burger in Lewiston at 105 Portage Road, between Hibbard’s Ice Cream and The Natural Link sausage shop.

The restaurant, which opens May 3, will join the original location at 305 Prospect St. in Niagara Falls, which just reopened for its seventh season across from the state park. The Lewiston site will be open year-round.