Flights delayed due to security breach at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

An incident causing the delays occurred at the airport at 6 a.m. Sunday. A suspect is in custody.

CLEVELAND — Flights were delayed Sunday morning due to a security breach at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

3News reached out to airport officials to confirm an incident that caused a temporary shutdown of operations for security reasons. The airport's official statement can be seen below:

“Just after 6am an individual was observed inside the fence line of the airport. The individual was immediately apprehended. Out of an abundance of caution, a ground stop was issued until we could ensure the safety of our passengers. The ground stop was lifted just after 8am and the investigation is ongoing.”

No other information is available at this time. 3News will update this story as more details become available.

