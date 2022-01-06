Flights cancelled as lake effect snow hits Buffalo

Many departing flights and a few arrivals have been cancelled at Buffalo Niagara Airport for Thursday.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Travel by road and by air are being impacted by winter weather on Thursday. Multiple flights have been cancelled at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Thursday as a band of lake effect snow hits the area.

According to the airport website as of Thursday morning, flights that are being affected are mostly being cancelled, with a few delayed.

There has been a record 9.8 inches of snowfall recorded at the Buffalo airport as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. This snow total breaks previous the total daily snowfall record of 7.3 inches.