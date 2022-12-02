Flight 3407 remembered 13 years later

The families fought for tougher airline safety, including making sure airlines have access to pilots' records before hiring.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — Thirteen years ago on this date, a plane crash in Clarence Center changed lives forever.

On Saturday, the families of those killed on Continental Flight 3407 released a statement to remember the 50 lives lost.

The families fought for tougher airline safety, including making sure airlines have access to pilots' records before hiring. It's the last piece of the Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Act.

"The progress realized as a direct result of 12 years of perseverance by the Flight 3407 families is an incredible achievement that has saved lives and made flying safer for everyone," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said in a statement, marking the anniversary.

"Still, vigilance is necessary to ensure the improvements are not diluted or reversed."

John Klausner of Clarence Center, who lost his 24-year-old daughter Ellyce added, "as these anniversaries come and go, the pain and sadness really never goes away. However, we do take some solace as yet another year has passed without a fatal commercial airline crash here in the U.S., as well as the aviation safety law that we worked tirelessly for finally being fully implemented with the completion of the pilot record database."