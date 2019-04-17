BUFFALO, N.Y. — Family members of the victims in the Flight 3407 crash are meeting with the secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation Elaine Chao, along with Congressman Chris Collins.

Fifty people lost their lives when the Colgan Air flight crashed in Clarence Center in 2009.

Their focus is to talk about how pilots are not yet required to put data into the pilot records database-- which is still in beta testing.

The families hope to improve aviation safety and that it will soon be used by all commercial airlines.