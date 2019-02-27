The dead of winter in Buffalo seems forever away from the growing season, but the conditions are just right to grow and harvest inside Flat 12 Mushrooms.

Owner Robert Gianadda started the business several years ago shortly after he bought a mushroom growing kit online. He wanted to teach his daughter about where their food comes from.

He shared their new hobby with local chefs, and soon, they asked to buy some of what he grew.

Gianadda decided to start growing on a much larger scale.

Today, Flat 12 grows several types of mushrooms, and he harvests up to 200 pounds each week.

It takes about four to five weeks for the mushrooms to grow. They start in a plastic bag which is filled with straw or sawdust. That serves as food for the growing organisms.

They usually grow several types at once. Currently there are oyster, chestnut, and shiitaki mushrooms filling the space.

It's about 63 degrees in the growing room with about 95% humidity. Contrary to popular belief, not all mushrooms grow in the dark. The mushrooms at Flat 12 get about 18 hours of light.

Flat 12 Mushrooms sells wholesale to several restaurants and the Lexington Co-op.

Gianadda is exploring the idea of selling to markets so the public can try his product. That's something he may be able to do later this year when Flat 12 Mushrooms moves into a bigger space in Black Rock.

He will expand in the new "foodie buildings" on Chandler Street. Queen City developer Rocco Termini is redeveloping the old buildings and turning them into food business incubators.

