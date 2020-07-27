Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of Niagara, Orleans counties

The National Weather Service announced that a flash flood warning is in effect for east central Niagara County and central Orleans County.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The National Weather Service announced that a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Niagara and Orleans counties until 7:15 p.m. Monday.

NWS says that the warning is in effect for east central Niagara and central Orleans counties. Some locations are expected to see flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.