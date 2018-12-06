Police from both sides of the border will come together for a show of unity and support Tuesday. It is part of an annual torch run.

U.S. law enforcement and their Canadian counterparts are meeting in the middle of the Rainbow Bridge to light the "Flame of Hope."

It is a symbolic event signifying the unity of law enforcement of Special Olympic athletes.

Law Enforcement has done this for several years but this year, they'll run two legs of the race.

The first leg leaves at 9am from Devil's Hole. They will carry the Flame of Hope down the Niagara Falls Scenic Parkway to the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center.

There, the torch will be handed off and at 10:30am, carried by law enforcement and Special Olympics New York Athletes.

They will take it and run throughout downtown Niagara Falls, finishing on the Rainbow Bridge at 11am.

Law Enforcement Officers are considered the guardians of the flame. The flame celebrates diversity and unites communities around the globe.

In addition to carrying the Flame of Hope and all that symbolizes, law enforcement also raises money for Special Olympics.

In 2017, they raised more than $2 million just in New York State.

That means they were able to help support more than 68,000 Special Olympic athletes in the state train and compete at no cost to their families.

