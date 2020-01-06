African American liberation flag raised in celebration of 45th annual Juneteenth Festival

The festival, which will be held virtually this year on June 13 and 14, is a celebration of African American history and heritage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday afternoon Mayor Byron Brown joined festival organizers to raise the African American liberation flag in celebration of the upcoming Juneteenth Festival.

The festival, which will be held virtually this year on June 13 and 14, is a celebration of African American history and heritage. The festival commemorates June 19, 1865, when union forces arrived in Texas and enforced the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing any remaining people still enslaved.

The flag-raising ceremony celebrated Juneteenth festivities occurring not only locally, but around the country. The top of City Hall will also be lit up red, black and green Monday night.

This year's Juneteenth festival in Buffalo will occur online, with video presentations about enrichment, education and community spirit.