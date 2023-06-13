Flag Day at the Ballpark to raise money to renovate veterans posts

Bank on Buffalo and the Bisons will be hosting Flag Day at the Ballpark Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Veterans posts around Erie County are going to be getting some renovations following the launch of fundraising efforts this week.

That includes the American Legion, AMVETS, VFW and other posts around the county.

Bank on Buffalo and the Bisons will be hosting Flag Day at the Ballpark Wednesday night with proceeds from half-priced tickets going to the veterans post restoration of Erie County.

The goal is to make posts more accessible to vets with disabilities.

"So many of our veterans today don't have accessibility, don't have access to one of the most important things that they need: a place where they can go meet their buddies, talk and help each other... Especially our newer veterans," Mickey Kearns, Erie County Clerk, said.

Four posts have been renovated in the county so far. The goal is to renovate three more.