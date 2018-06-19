BUFFALO, NY - Five WNY school districts are putting their budgets back up for a vote after residents said no to earlier spending plans in May.

Voters in Westfield, West Valley, Eden, Clymer and Ripley are heading to the polls.

In Westfield, the new budget put up for consideration is $243,000 less than the original according to Superintendent Dave Davison. A report on Channel 2 News Daybreak Tuesday morning incorrectly said the budget amount being voted on was the same as in May. Voters in Westfield have until 8 P.M. to cast their ballots.

