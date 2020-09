Police say they are investigating the incident, which happened at some type of street party near Glenwood Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police say five people were shot just after 3 a.m. Saturday on the city's East Side. One of the individuals shot was declared dead at the scene.

The other four people were taken to local hospitals.

