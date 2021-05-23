Five people arrested after meth, drug paraphernalia found in home in Machias

MACHIAS, N.Y. — Five people are facing drug charges after the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force searched a home in Machias on Saturday.
Members of the task force and Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office found 1.25 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, Suboxone, scales, packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia inside 3506 Roszyk Hill Road, according to a news release from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
The following people are charged with 5th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell:
- Vincent Schaub, 25, of Arcade
- Samuel Mccaslin, 31, of Machias
- Meghan Kulczyk, 22, of Franklinville
- Brian Mcgonagle, 28, of Cherry Creek
- Brandon Bain, 23, of Cattaraugus
Mcgonagle was taken to the Salamanca Police Department where he is being held on a bench warrant. The remaining defendants were given appearance tickets and released. They are due in court at a later date.
The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force is made up of members of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, Salamanca Police Department, Gowanda Police Department and New York State Police.