Five people arrested after meth, drug paraphernalia found in home in Machias

Police got a warrant and conducted a search at 3506 Roszyk Hill Road Saturday.

MACHIAS, N.Y. — Five people are facing drug charges after the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force searched a home in Machias on Saturday.

Members of the task force and Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office found 1.25 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, Suboxone, scales, packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia inside 3506 Roszyk Hill Road, according to a news release from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

The following people are charged with 5th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell:

Vincent Schaub, 25, of Arcade

Samuel Mccaslin, 31, of Machias

Meghan Kulczyk, 22, of Franklinville

Brian Mcgonagle, 28, of Cherry Creek

Brandon Bain, 23, of Cattaraugus

Mcgonagle was taken to the Salamanca Police Department where he is being held on a bench warrant. The remaining defendants were given appearance tickets and released. They are due in court at a later date.