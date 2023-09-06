Fitness on the Field coming to Highmark Stadium this weekend

Highmark Stadium is hosting a fitness on the field event for those looking to get a work out in while on the Bills field.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to get in a work-out while at the Bills stadium? Well now you can.

Highmark Stadium and Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY are offering fans the chance to join them for a fitness on the field event on September 9 from 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

There are a variety of classes being offered, and the $10 registration fee covers them all. All of the proceeds will be donated to the following organizations: Special Olympics of New York, SPCA Serving Erie County, Mental Health Advocates of WNY, P.U.N.T., Make-A-Wish, Patricia Allen Fund, Project W.I.T.T. and Person Centered Services. Highmark BCBS will match these donations dollar for dollar.

Classes being offered include:

Yoga from Heal BFLO at 8:00 a.m.

Shannon Connors fitness at 9:00 a.m.

Body of Wealth at 10:00 a.m.

Next level boot camp at 12:45 p.m.

Rebel Ride at 8:00am and 11:45 a.m.

Zumba 1:45 p.m.

A full list can be viewed on Highmark's website.

The event will also have an on-field KidsZone, photo opportunities, healthy post-workout snacks, and an appearance from Billy the Buffalo. Tickets are expected to sell-out fast, so people are encouraged to buy them while they can.

“Fitness on the Field will offer a lively atmosphere featuring the areas most beloved fitness instructors with offerings for the entire family, a motivational discussion with local and impactful influencer, Caralyn Mirand Koch, and tons of healthy giveaways. Plus, this year’s event also has a charitable element, benefitting local causes that are close to the hearts of our fitness instructors, and many others in our community,” Michael Ball, VP, Community Affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield said.

Don’t miss your opportunity to work out on home field of the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 9,... Posted by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

To buy tickets or learn more visit am.ticketmaster.com/bills/Fitness