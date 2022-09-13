Work out on Bills turf ahead of season opener

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York bringing fitness classes to the Bills stadium ahead of the home opener game Monday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills fans will have their chance to work out on the turf at Highmark Stadium ahead of the season opener game on Monday.

This weekend, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York will be hosting free exercise classes.

Over the course of Saturday, six free classes will be available for all ages and abilities. Pre-registration is required for all participants. It can be completed on EventBrite.

Peloton instructor Kendall Toole is kicking off the event. Toole and Bills reporter Maddy Glab will start things by talking about the importance of mental health and Toole's own personal journey with depression and thoughts of suicide.

“A major focus of our partnership with the Bills is turning Highmark stadium into a community asset,” said Michael Ball, Vice President, Community Affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

“That’s why we’re pleased to offer this unique experience where individuals can work out like a pro, just days prior to our beloved Bills’ home opener.”

The full event scheduled is below:

2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Kendall Toole Speaking Engagement with Maddy Glab

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Yoga and Meditation with Yoga Steve and Jen Gress

3:45 p.m. – 4:15 pm – Tone-X with Judy

3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. – La'Movement Fitness

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Shannon Connors Fitness

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Zumba

5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Bootcamp with Rise Fitness