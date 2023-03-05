Fisher-Price donates nearly nearly $1.3 million to Oishei Children's Hospital

In total, the Bills-themed Fisher-Price Little People collectibles raised almost $2 million for the hospital since it launched.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fisher-Price on Wednesday presented a big check with funds raised by its Little People figures.

The company donated $1.3 million to Oishei Children's Hospital with sales from a special-edition set that included Bills quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and coach Sean McDermott.

In total, the special collectibles have raised almost $2 million for the hospital since its launch.

"We are unfortunately one of the poorest cities in the nation, especially when it comes to children," Stephen Turkovich, the president of Oishei Children's Hospital, said Wednesday. "And so we rely on donations, more than any other children's hospital in the nation.

"We rely on donations to sustain the programs that we have here, to support the training programs for the next generation of nurses, doctors, and therapists that we teach and train here, and we rely on those donations for the equipment."