BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fisher-Price, the iconic toy manufacturer based in East Aurora, has donated 30,000 face masks to Oishei Children's hospital.

The company said the masks are specifically designed for the hospital's pediatric patients as well as their adult guests.

Oishei has been in the news a lot this week, as Bills fans have donated over $350,000 to the hospital in honor of Bills quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother.