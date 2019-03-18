BUFFALO, N.Y. — March Madness arrives this week, but another bracket is already in full swing.

That would be the Fish Fry bracket that the Daybreak crew is running at 2 On Your Side.

They announced the winners of the first round Monday morning, narrowing the field down to the Sweet 16.

Voting has begun to see who reached the Elite Eight on the 2 On Your Side Twitter page, with the tweet pinned to the top.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Out 2 Eat: Fish Fry Map, Soda Bread, and Cannoli Donuts

Celebrate Fat Tuesday the traditional Polish way

Unique Eats: Kenilworth Fire Department fish fry