ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — An 11-unit "tiny home village" is headed to Ellicottville near the base of HoliMont ski club.

Construction began this week on the $2.9 million project from a first-time development team led by Buffalo attorney Robert Carbone.

Tiny homes are slightly larger than hotel suites and are becoming increasingly popular in urban centers and resort destinations.