First Riverline designs will be revealed during YouTube event

The Riverline is going to be a one-and-a-half mile stretch along the Buffalo River and Canalside that will be a nature-centered public space.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Land Conservancy is holding a public virtual meeting Wednesday night to show off the first designs of the Riverline nature trail and greenway.

To join the conversation, you must RSVP for the event, which will be found on YouTube.

The Conservancy, along with design partners W Architecture, Hood Design Studio, and Green Shield Ecology, asked for photos from the public back in December. The photos would show them what Western New York residents would like to see at the Riverline.

The Western New York Land Conservancy said it received more than 400 pictures, and on Wednesday night, the YouTube event at 7 p.m. will give the group the chance to show the submitted photos that inspired the design team.

There were some guidelines for the photos: