First responders at Sisters Hospital honored for their life-saving deeds during blizzard

On Christmas weekend, the emergency department housed many people who were stranded during the blizzard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — First responders at Sisters Hospital were honored Friday afternoon for their life-saving deeds.

Community members from several organizations came together Friday to say "thank you" to many of the responders who helped during a difficult time.

"I'm just thanking God for the staff members and all the people who came to serve us during those moments, and all the people that ended up here," Ellen Harris, president of Harvey Trinidad Association, said Friday.

"When Christmas day came, the ER department was full, so many people have been rescued and brought here seeking refuge. I'm just grateful and thankful we were all able to find somewhere safe instead of being outside in that storm."