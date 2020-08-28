Queen of Heaven to hold first responder prayer service

The multi-denominational service will be held Saturday at Queen of Heaven Church in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Queen of Heaven Church will be holding a multi-denominational prayer service on Saturday at 11 a.m. to honor the first responders in the community.

Father Luke Uebler, the pastor at Queen of Heaven, will lead prayers and a blessing for all first responders. West Seneca Supervisor, Gary Dickson, Police Chief Daniel Denz and East Seneca Fire Company's Chaplain Roger Schmitt will give remarks at the service.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity at the church is limited to 25% and anybody who plans to attend must register in advance by emailing Kelly Bebak at thepetsperspective@gmail.com.