First property part of Preservation Receivership listed for sale

The historic home at 40 Cottage Street is part of a program that rescues properties from being destroyed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first property to be listed for sale through a historic protection program was announced on Monday.

Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski announced on Monday that 40 Cottage Street in Allentown was sold, making it the first property to be sold as part of the Preservation Receivership Program.

The program aims to protect historic properties from scofflaw investors and make sure the properties are used productively for the community. The program was set up in 2020 to give housing court judges an alternative to demolition when historic properties when repairs can not be kept up.

“Instead of waiting for another case of demolition by neglect, Preservation Buffalo Niagara’s Receivership Program has successfully protected 40 Cottage St. from demolition," said Nowakowski.

"Now that the building has been stabilized, we have the opportunity to make it available for a new owner who will invest resources in this neighborhood and bring it back to life. I was pleased to bring everyone, including the Housing Court, to the table to work on this creative solution together. Property owners must acknowledge their responsibility to be good stewards of their parcels and good neighbors to the larger community. I know this program can make a difference at the neighborhood level to save other all-but abandoned buildings.”

The property on Cottage Street sat unused for years and fell into disrepair. It eventually became a safety hazard for neighbors.

The judge can order emergency repairs to be done then a lien is placed on the property equal to the cost of repairs.

The goal of the project is to protect property in historic districts like the Cobblestone, Hamlin Park, Allentown, and Broadway-Fillmore.