Public hearings on proposed National Grid rate hike starting this week

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Wednesday the New York State Public Service Commission will hold the first of four public hearings to gather public comments about proposed changes to the electric and gas delivery rates of National Grid.

Back in July, the company proposed to increase its annual revenues starting July 1, 2021. National Grid is seeking to increase its electric delivery revenue by $100.4 million and it wants to raise its natural gas delivery rate by $41.8 million.

National Grid says their proposals include plans to maintain affordability and limit bill impact during the COVID-19 pandemic, modernize its infrastructure, make progress toward the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, promote energy efficiency and improve customer service. The actual impact of each customer's bill will vary based on revenue allocation and National Grid's rate design.

The company's pre-filed testimony and exhibits in the proceedings can be found here, by searching under Case 20-E-0390 or 20-G-0381.

Wednesday's public hearing starts at 6 p.m. To participate, click here and use event number 173 059 8337.